WUSED - Bethany Pare - WEDNESDAY

A competent government
The new education secretary, Miguel Cardona, is a former public school teacher (“Senate confirms education secretary,” March 2).
The former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was highly unqualified. Not only had she no experience as a teacher, but she was a private-school activist. She seemed to think that her mission was to undermine public schools.
So far I’ve been very happy with President Biden’s appointees, not to mention his speed-up of vaccine distribution. It will be nice to have a competent government again.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem