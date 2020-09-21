WUSED - Beverly M. Burton - WEDNESDAY

For this moment

Anyone who wastes a moment complaining about the hypocrisy of the Republicans in the Senate in regard to selecting the next Supreme Court Justice just hasn’t been paying attention. Of course they’re hypocrites. This isn’t about integrity or fairness, it’s about power. Most senatorial Republicans have no shame.

What’s worse, any candidate who accepts President Trump’s nomination instantly proves himself or herself to be unfit for the office. Judges must be impartial and they must have integrity. Ambition is natural in any profession, but accepting the nomination under these circumstances, preceding an election with such uncertain outcomes, shows a decided lack of those qualities.

While Democrats were busy trying to insure that all Americans could have equal rights, affordable health care and a living wage, Republicans have been scheming to control the courts. They’ve worked for this moment. Our country is in deep trouble.

Beverly M. Burton

Winston-Salem