 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Bill Vaassen -SUNDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Bill Vaassen -SUNDAY

  • 0

Seriously?

It is beyond my comprehension how people, you would think would have at least a modicum of intelligence, can act so insanely.

  • Ted Budd
  • Virginia Foxx
  • Dan Bishop
  • Richard Hudson
  • David Rouser

These five N.C. legislators have joined the crazies to ignore and attempt to subvert the U.S. Constitution! Per The Washington Post they have joined the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the lawful election results in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And, in Budd's case, to appoint a special counsel.

Instead of working to try to control COVID, or work on relief for the millions who so desperately need help, they are wasting time, money and energy to please their "god." I do not understand.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News