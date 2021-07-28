WUSED - Billy C. Meadows - THURSDAY

Punish them

Excuses, excuses. It was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was the FBI. It was antifa. It was anyone and everyone except the people who called for stopping the election certification (former President Trump) and the people who attacked the Capitol Police officers (many of whom have been identified and arrested) and the Republican legislators who may have encouraged and even worked with the insurrectionists (which the investigation should reveal). The Republican Party is no longer the party of personal responsibility; it’s the party of excuses.

Incidentally, even if the insurrectionists were antifa, they should be punished. The people responsible for the violence should be punished and every Republican who supported them should be punished — not excused because they’re in Congress. And if it turns out that anyone in Congress was involved in organizing the attack, they should go to prison.

Trump should be put in prison for what should be openly called treason — trying to overthrow an election for his own gain. How anyone can be blind to that is beyond me.

Billy C. Meadows

Winston-Salem