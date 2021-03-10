WUSED - Bob Alexander - THURSDAY

Lack of reliability

I'm writing to alert folks to the sad state of reliability of our postal service. On two separate occasions I mailed checks to our family dentist in Winston-Salem. After realizing neither check had cleared the bank, I called the dentist to encourage him to cash the checks. I learned they had never received either check. The checks were mailed on Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, respectively.

Yesterday I called my insurance company to check on the status of two claims I had submitted for reimbursement and was told they had never received my claims. I've refiled my claims utilizing registered mail to make the submissions. It cost me $14 for postage but at least I'll have proof of delivery.

Under the former administration, and the current holdover postmaster general, our once dependable postal service has deteriorated to a sad state of being untrustworthy. This must be rectified.

Bob Alexander

Kernersville