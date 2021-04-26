WUSED - Bonnie G. Vaughn - WEDNESDAY

No one is impressed

Rep. Jim Jordan; Sen. Ted Cruz; Sen. Rand Paul; Sen. Ron Johnson. Last week I saw each of these Republican legislators throwing hissy fits over COVID restrictions rather than being respectful and setting a good example for people. This pandemic has killed almost 600,000 Americans. It's not over, people are dying, and these men are acting like a bunch of 8-year-olds who are being told they have to go to bed.

They say they’re tired of the restrictions. Don’t they think everybody is?

Seriously, is this the Republican Party response to being asked to sacrifice for the good of the country? Is this the Republican attitude to a little inconvenience? And they expect us to think they can lead America? All they can do is throw tantrums. That’s not leadership. I would be embarrassed if my children acted the way they act.

If the Republicans want to know why they're losing popularity and have to resort to gerrymandering and voter suppression, they need look no further than these spoiled brats. They may play well to the nutty wing of their party, but I guarantee that nobody else is impressed.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem