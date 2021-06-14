 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Brad Zabel - TUESDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Brad Zabel - TUESDAY

  • 0

Choose

Having been a subscriber to the Journal for almost 40 years, I just read my favorite (and shortest) letter to The Reader’s Forum — ever! It was “QAnon, choose” (June 10). And it set up the question many have been pondering for too long: Can you have it both ways? The writer states succinctly, “If Donald Trump is still president, then he’s ineligible to run in 2024.”

Really?

QAnon followers, you have to choose.

Here are a few more choices. Can you claim to be a white Christian and not love people of color or those in the LGBTQ community? Choose. Can you advocate for the safety of our children and communities and not require more thorough vetting of gun purchasers? Choose. Can we have decent schools, roads, public safety and utilities for all our citizens without investing in them? Choose.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”
Local News

Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News