WUSED - Brian W. Tague - THURSDAY

WWMMD?

Now that President Biden is inaugurated and the Democratic Party controls both houses of Congress, I urge them to use one rule to accomplish their goals: WWMMD? -- “What would Mitch McConnell do?”

McConnell made clear his governing philosophy: “If the Constitution allows it and I have the votes, I can do it.” He used this rule to block consideration of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee for nearly a year and to rush a right-wing Supreme Court pick in a few weeks.

Mitch McConnell used this rule to pack the Supreme Court.

Recall that “packing the court” has nothing to do with the number of justices. Packing the court refers to shifting the ideological balance to favor one side. McConnell packed the Supreme Court, shifting the court radically right.

What should the Democrats do? WWMMD? The Constitution does not specify the number of Supreme Court justices. To unpack court, Biden and the Democrats should add three liberal justices to raise the total to 12, restore ideological balance and more accurately reflect America.

What should President Biden do? WWMMD? Unpack the Supreme Court!

Brian W. Tague

Winston-Salem