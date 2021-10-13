WUSED - Bruce Bedinger - THURSDAY

Promoting CRT

As Eugene Robinson stated in his recent column, critical race theory began as a "dry and esoteric set of ideas in obscure academic journals" ("How dumb can a nation get and still survive?" Oct. 11).

However, contrary to Robinson's claim, the theory has been adapted for implementation in grades K-12.

Last June, the National Education Association voted to promote CRT in all 50 states, which include 14,000 local school districts. Political action would be encouraged in the schools.

The negative tone and divisive rhetoric that characterizes CRT are what make it so controversial. Making race the center and circumference of everything runs counter to the spirit of the civil rights movement, which emphasized our "common humanity."

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem