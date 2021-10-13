 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Bruce Bedinger - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Bruce Bedinger - THURSDAY

  • 0

Promoting CRT

As Eugene Robinson stated in his recent column, critical race theory began as a "dry and esoteric set of ideas in obscure academic journals" ("How dumb can a nation get and still survive?" Oct. 11).

However, contrary to Robinson's claim, the theory has been adapted for implementation in grades K-12.

Last June, the National Education Association voted to promote CRT in all 50 states, which include 14,000 local school districts. Political action would be encouraged in the schools.

The negative tone and divisive rhetoric that characterizes CRT are what make it so controversial. Making race the center and circumference of everything runs counter to the spirit of the civil rights movement, which emphasized our "common humanity."

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News