WUSED - Bruce Bedinger - TUESDAY

'A thing of wax'

The Senate hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court highlight the issue of how the Constitution should be interpreted. Barrett represents the originalist view, which holds that the text of the Constitution should be understood as the framers originally intended, not through the lens of a judge's political views.

Of the latter view Thomas Jefferson warned, "The Constitution on this hypothesis, is a mere thing of wax in the hand of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they please."

The federal judiciary was established to protect our civil rights, not as a way to circumvent the democratic process.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem