WUSED - Bruce Bedinger - WEDNESDAY

A reversal of policies

Critical Race Theory was inspired by Marxism, specifically the conflict between workers and capitalists. But instead of focusing on class conflict, CRT deals with racial conflict.

A central tenet of the theory is the claim that racism is systemic in American society. It permeates our culture, creating conflict between the oppressor and the oppressed.

In response, CMT encourages racial discrimination against the oppressor. According to the movement's spokesman, Ibram X. Kendi, "The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination."

This approach toward race relations has resulted in an unfortunate trend on college campuses called resegregation within dormitories, recreation areas, etc. It represents a reversal of the integration policies of the civil rights movement. It is a repudiation of the Rev. Martin Luther King's vision of a nation where people are judged by their character, not their race. According to CMT, not only are we defined by our race, our future is determined by it.

CMT presents negative, divisive view of race relations. As former Secretary of Education Bill Bennet observed, if we continue to promote this theory in schools, "We may lose our country."

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem