WUSED - Bruce C. Anderson - THURSDAY


Sad moments in our history

The world will be rewarded by listening and witnessing what is happening all around us.

There are continual incidents of overpolicing and a populace satisfied time after time with merely asking for a "conversation." We may see more clearly what is wrong; we now need to see what is right. Shining a light on old scars does not mean the injury will ever happen again.

We as a nation will not be capable of fixing anything until the status quo in Washington steps up to the challenges of our time. Our moments of sad history can end once we all hold the bright light together.

Bruce C. Anderson

Winston-Salem

