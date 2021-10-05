WUSED - Buddy Osborne - WEDNESDAY

Fine with that

President Biden was absolutely right to tell congressional Republicans that if they’re not going to help, they should at least get out of the way ("Biden warns lawmakers," Oct. 5).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s Democrats’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit without their cooperation — even though that has never been the standard — and even though the Senate as a whole raised it while former President Trump was in office. McConnell didn’t say then that Republicans should do it on their own.

The limit must be raised to pay for Republican spending as well as Democratic spending — and because of Trump’s rushed-through, ill-defined tax cuts for rich people.

If we don’t raise our debt limit, the U.S. could default on its loans for the first time in our history. Some six million jobs or more could be lost.

McConnell seems fine with that.

I don’t know about you, but I have to pay my bills, and if I don’t, I don’t get to blame it on some political party.

It’s the same old story: Republican legislators want all the power and none of the responsibility.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem