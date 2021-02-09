WUSED - Buddy Osborne - WEDNESDAY

A successful coup

Imagine they had succeeded.

Imagine we watched on live TV as the insurrectionists executed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then forced Vice President Mike Pence to “reject fraudulently chosen electors,” as former President Trump put it, and illegally declared Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

What would have happened then? Does anyone think the American people would just line up and obey like Trump cultists do? Does anyone think the military would participate in the coup?

There would be blood in the streets — a lot of it the blood of innocent people who wound up being in the line of fire. Trump cultists, with their personal arsenals, would be shooting anyone they thought didn’t look right.

What would happen after that, I’m not smart enough to know. But I know that it wouldn’t be good and it wouldn’t be right. It would likely be America’s second civil war and it would be conducted because of a child-king who couldn’t admit defeat. Our country would be in flames, and all because of a Big Lie.

Trump must be found guilty.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem