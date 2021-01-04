WUSED - Carl Wilcox - WEDNESDAY

The party of federalism

Republicans claim to be the party of federalism with an emphasis on states’ rights and strict adherence to the Constitution. Unfortunately, on Jan. 6, we will see Republican members of Congress attempt to nullify the presidential election by tossing out the certified results of some states.

This is the most blatantly hypocritical and unconstitutional act of overreach by the federal government in my lifetime. The Constitution is very clear that presidential elections are under the control of state governments, not members of Congress or the vice president.

In all of President Trump’s many lawsuits, courts ruled that evidence of widespread voter fraud was not presented. The action on Wednesday will be by sycophantic members of Congress bowing to the delusions of the malignant narcissist and would-be autocrat in the White House. Quite simply, this act is based on nothing more than fear of the political power of Trump and his base.

Due to his apparent personality disorders, it’s not surprising that Trump spent two months tweeting out a barrage of unfounded theories and outright lies while ignoring COVID deaths. But it is difficult to understand how millions of Americans could set aside their core values to follow this master propagandist and manipulator.