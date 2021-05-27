WUSED - Carson Woodard - FRIDAY

I just want to thank Scott Sexton for his May 25 column (“ ‘It’s his passion’”) about the young boy, Jordan Lee, who is not only doing a good deed for his neighbors by moving their trash bins, but is also aware of the impact that we’re having on this planet. In the middle of all the bad things happening in our world and our city, and with so many people contributing to the problems rather than solving them, this story is a real mood-lifter.