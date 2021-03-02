WUSED - Charles E. Wilson - THURSDAY

Renewable alternatives

It’s easy to find excuses for not doing things that need to be done.

Climate change is not a hoax — we must deal with it. An article by Brian Eckhouse, “Climate plan hangs on fragile power grid” (Feb. 27) emphasizes the difficulties of fighting climate change while neglecting many solutions to the problem.

The International Monetary Fund recognizes that fossil fuel subsidies have negative economic and environmental effects. U.S. fossil fuel subsidies encourage excessive energy consumption, accelerating the depletion of natural resources and reducing incentives for energy efficiency. One result is a higher rate of premature deaths from air pollution and more greenhouse gas emissions. Insurance companies are not convinced that nuclear energy is a safe option. A typical homeowners policy states “We do not insure for loss caused by … any nuclear reaction, radiation or radioactive contamination ...”

Renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, can replace fossil fuels for power generation. Rooftop solar panels supply energy just where needed. Large-scale “solar farms” and “wind farms” can be located reasonably close to population centers and industrial power users.