 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Charles E. Wilson - TUESDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Charles E. Wilson - TUESDAY

  • 0

Rip currents

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. Rip currents (also called undertow or rip tides) are narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along the beaches of the East, Gulf and West coasts and Great Lakes. Rip currents are responsible for about 100 U.S. deaths every year.

Most beach-goers know the usual safety rules, including swimming at beaches protected by life-guards, but rip currents add additional complications. This is illustrated by a recent North Carolina incident that resulted in one fatality (“Rescuer at Kure Beach almost became a victim,” April 24).

Caught-in-a-rip-current rules:

  • Do not panic
  • Do not swim against the current. Rip current speeds may reach eight feet per second (more than 5 miles per hour -- even faster than an Olympic swimmer)
  • If you are a good swimmer, swim parallel to shore until you are out of the rip current pull. Then swim with the waves, allowing them to push you to shore.
  • If a not-so-good swimmer, float until you are beyond the rip current pull
  • Wave and yell for help.

If you're on shore and see someone in trouble in a rip current, call for help. Note that even trained lifeguards only attempt a rescue using a flotation device.

Charles E. Wilson

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News