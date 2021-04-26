WUSED - Charles E. Wilson - TUESDAY

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. Rip currents (also called undertow or rip tides) are narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along the beaches of the East, Gulf and West coasts and Great Lakes. Rip currents are responsible for about 100 U.S. deaths every year.