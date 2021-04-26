WUSED - Charles E. Wilson - TUESDAY

Rip currents
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. Rip currents (also called undertow or rip tides) are narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along the beaches of the East, Gulf and West coasts and Great Lakes. Rip currents are responsible for about 100 U.S. deaths every year.
Most beach-goers know the usual safety rules, including swimming at beaches protected by life-guards, but rip currents add additional complications. This is illustrated by a recent North Carolina incident that resulted in one fatality (“Rescuer at Kure Beach almost became a victim,” April 24).
Caught-in-a-rip-current rules:
- Do not panic
- Do not swim against the current. Rip current speeds may reach eight feet per second (more than 5 miles per hour -- even faster than an Olympic swimmer)
- If you are a good swimmer, swim parallel to shore until you are out of the rip current pull. Then swim with the waves, allowing them to push you to shore.
- If a not-so-good swimmer, float until you are beyond the rip current pull
- Wave and yell for help.
If you're on shore and see someone in trouble in a rip current, call for help. Note that even trained lifeguards only attempt a rescue using a flotation device.