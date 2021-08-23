WUSED - Charlie B. Reece - TUESDAY

Loss of life

Commentator Heather Cox Richardson wrote this on Aug. 22 and it’s worth spreading to all the Republicans out there who are jumping at the chance to criticize President Biden:

“On CNN this morning, Matthew Dowd, who was the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney ticket in 2004, noted that more than 20,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan without a single loss of an American life, while in the same period of time, 5,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 500 have died from gunshots."

People, including many children, are dying from COVID and from gunshots because Republicans have been doing their best to block efforts to stop such deaths. I agree with Biden: If they’re not going to help, they should at least get out of the way.

Charlie B. Reece

Winston-Salem