WUSED - Christopher Jones - TUESDAY

Voter suppression?

As I observe outcries about voter suppression, I learn that my civil rights are being violated. The requirements for voting are generally:

1) Register in advance.

2) Provide identification.

3) Don't campaign near the voting line.

4) Vote in person on one of several dates, or by mail if necessary.

Horrible, isn’t it?

Most state voting rules fill a small pamphlet and are quite liberal, yet they are rebranded as restrictions. Suppression is not being allowed to roll out of bed onto a community organizer's bus on Election Day and partake of a free buffet in line and then vote while naked, unregistered and without ID.

Lines at the polls are now a latter-day Bataan Death March. The final stretch of the line is a zone where buzzards wait to pick the flesh from the bones of those who perish from thirst. No adult could have the foresight to carry a bottle of water and a pack of peanut butter crackers. Take a swig from the drinking fountain? Don’t you know the IQ test went out with the poll tax?