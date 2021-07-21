 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Cynthia Gough Nance - FRIDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Cynthia Gough Nance - FRIDAY

  • 0

Selfishness

If not for those who refused to be vaccinated, we could all be enjoying our summer, looking forward to the kids going back for a normal school year, and looking at COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.

Shame on you for being so selfish!

Cynthia Gough Nance

Clemmons

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News