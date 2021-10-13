WUSED - Cynthia Raynor - FRIDAY

'Aha' moments

I was recently listening to a radio interview with a woman who realized that immediate climate action was needed. Her "aha" moment occurred when watching teenage climate protests and it hit her that her children were the same age. She reacted by immediately eliminating any oil-related investments from her portfolio.

About five years ago, my "aha" moment occurred after reading scientific climate reports that presented historical temperature graphs since the 1800s. It was strikingly obvious to me that average temperatures significantly started to escalate after the industrial revolution, with marked increases post-World War II through today.

If you have not already experienced it, what will be your "aha" moment? Will it be the occurrence of thousand-year storms every year? Frequent wildfires? Frequent flooding? Frequent coastal erosion? Frequent droughts? Frequent excessive heat waves? Increased immigration from climate-stricken countries? Arctic glaciers melting? Triple-digit temperatures in arctic areas?