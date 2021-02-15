WUSED - Dave Turck - WEDNESDAY

Politics, lies and bravery

So former President Trump got acquitted again, after inciting a riot to overthrow the government. Seven brave Republicans crossed the line and put their tenures in jeopardy, voting to convict.

They showed bravery because of the extremism of Trump’s base, which has bought into his lies to the extent that they feel they can use violence against individuals and against the government.

What can I, as a lifelong Republican turned Democrat, call these seven but the “loyal opposition,” a term not used in many years? And what can I call Trump's base? Duped, deluded, unfortunate. I can only hope that they will at some point come to the realization that they were lied to.

Perhaps some, like me, will even become Demoncrats. (Spelling intentional).

Dave Turck

Winston-Salem