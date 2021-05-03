WUSED - David Bell - WEDNESDAY

More civilians

This letter is in response to the May 1 letter “Support the police.” I agree that police should be recognized for the hard and often thankless job they do. But I maintain that the actions of renegades like Derek Chauvin and others are just as important.

According to The Washington Post, about 1,000 civilians are killed by police every year. This number has been constant over five years. In comparison, the website Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) shows that 362 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Officer deaths are tragic and should be noted. But a similar concern should be for the far greater number of civilians shot to death by police officers.

David Bell

Winston-Salem