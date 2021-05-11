WUSED - David Gellatly - WEDNESDAY

Tax rate facts

A few facts to bear in mind with regard to the debate over making the rich pay their fair share of federal income taxes:

The "rich" (defined as the top 1% of income earners) currently earn approximately 23-25% of the income and pay approximately 38-40% of the federal individual income tax as compared to 18% of the income and 24% to the taxes in 1980 (prior to four decades of Republican "tax cuts for the rich"). Additionally, approximately half of all federal income tax filers currently pay no federal income tax.

In 2017 (the latest year data is available), the average pre-tax, pre-transfer payment household income for the bottom 20% was $21,300 and $309,000 for the highest 20%. After adjusting for income taxes and means-tested welfare income transfers (food stamps, earned income credit, Medicaid, etc.), those averages were $35,900 and $229,700.

Final question, if President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are committed to making the rich pay more, why are they trying to eliminate the $10,000 cap on state and local income tax (SALT) deductions — a limitation that has resulted in a major tax increase for the top 20% of federal income taxpayers?

