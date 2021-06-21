WUSED - David Gellatly - WEDNESDAY

Query: How do you reconcile the oft-proclaimed claim that the majority of the American public is demanding more "sensible gun control" with the facts that in 2020 over 23 million (more than 10% of all guns in circulation) were sold; that there were 8 million new gun buyers; that 40% of the new gun buyers were women; another 40% were minorities and that Biden Democrats outnumbered conservatives as first-time gun buyers in Texas? It would appear that the American people are voting with their wallets in favor of their Second Amendment right to possess and bear arms, rather than for more "sensible gun control.”