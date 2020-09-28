WUSED - David Gellatly - WEDNESDAY

Two facts
Two basic facts stand out in all the sturm und drang over President Trump's move to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy; he has both the constitutional right and duty to nominate a candidate to fill the vacancy; and, in doing so in an election year, he is merely following the precedent of his Democratic predecessor, President Obama. The only difference is that President Trump's party controls the Senate and can make it happen, unlike President Obama's attempt.
That is what politics (the art of the possible) is all about.
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
