WUSED - David M. McMahon - WEDNESDAY

The oath of office

The author of the Feb. 17 letter "Trump vs. the establishment," wrote that Sen. Richard Burr "also has an obligation to promote and protect the president." I wonder whether the same would be said if the president had been a Democrat.

More to the point, the oath of office for Burr and all senators states, "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

I find no mention of fealty to the president anywhere in that oath, and I expect and demand that our senators "well and faithfully" live their oath. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives take the same oath, and I expect and demand the same from them.

David M. McMahon

King