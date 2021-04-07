WUSED - David Rodwell - FRIDAY

Money matters

I read with great interest your coverage of N.C. Rep. Lee Zachary's "House Bill 379: Full Disclosure of Printer Costs" (“Bill would detail cost of owning printers,” April 5).

For many years, the computer industry has recognized that the "Golden Goose" was not the computer hardware, but rather the consumables and "add-ons." To emphasize this point, manufacturers rig the game.

When we print a document, many printers use all the color cartridges to create the black print in order to use up the more expensive cartridges first. This is simply naughty.

I applaud Zachery's non-controversial and sensible attempt to improve our lives. But I doubt Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu or Epson will be carrying placards in front of his office or home. It's unlikely any of us will even yawn.

There is another matter that could put millions of dollars back into the local community and billions back into the state: Revamp the finances around the North Carolina film industry.