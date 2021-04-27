WUSED - David Shuford - WEDNESDAY

The biggest problem

In “No reason to fear a secular nation” (April 10), Phil Zuckerman wrote that increasing “godlessness” (as he put it) in America is a good thing. Essentially, he said: As societies become more prosperous and educated, secularization grows up “organically.” But we still believe in morality and human rights. We’re enlightened. Government works better than churches anyway. So don’t worry.

In other words, things are going great, so naturally God goes out the window.

Naturally. It’s human nature that we only turn to God when we realize we have a problem we cannot solve. The biggest problem we cannot solve is our own sin. On the other hand, if there’s no God, there’s no sin.

But there’s another problem. We used to believe human rights are granted by a god. If we’re not going to believe that anymore, then we’ve lost our foundation. Over time, as the vestiges of this kind of “godliness” (for lack of a better word) waste away, so will the things that spring from it. Maybe we should worry after all.