WUSED - Davis Hartley - WEDNESDAY

Stop on a dime

Marc Thiessen says that people will take the vaccine if President Biden convinces former President Trump to tell them to (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8).

But everyone from Candace Owens to Charlie Kirk to Fox News’ most extreme pundits are telling people not to take the vaccine. Why doesn’t Thiessen tell them to change their tune? Why is it Biden’s responsibility?

I'd love to see Trump do it, though, just to watch every right-wing cultist stop on a dime and say to do what Trump says.

Davis Hartley

Winston-Salem

