WUSED - Debra Demske - WEDNESDAY

Access to health care
Paula McCoy's Sept. 26 guest column, “Close N.C.’s coverage gap,” opens by saying North Carolinians are united and clear about this: families, friends and neighbors should have access to quality affordable health care. Voters should read that insightful column. She highlights District 31 where 68% of survey respondents support closing the coverage gap. The current legislature has been fighting that for years. The only way it’ll happen is if we elect new state representatives and senators who’ve pledged to close the gap and assure 400,000 North Carolinians would gain health insurance. It will help protect those who could lose a job and insurance at any moment due to COVID or societal changes.
It’s time to elect Terri LeGrand for the Senate seat in District 31. Protect yourself, small business owners, child care providers, service workers and others who current legislators have left behind.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
