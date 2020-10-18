WUSED - Dr. Bob Schwartz - SATURDAY

De-escalation

It's about de-escalation, not defunding.

A recent political advertisement for state Sen. Joyce Krawiec is misleading and completely false. Terri Legrand supports de-escalation and is not in favor of defunding the police. Law enforcement officers need our support, but also need training in non-violent and non-lethal methods.

If you encounter a medical or life threatening emergency, call 911. If you need law enforcement for safety reasons, ask for a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team officer). These officers have received advanced training on mental illness, substance abuse, intellectual/developmental disabilities and crisis intervention. Anyone may request crisis or emergency services in North Carolina for mental health, substance abuse, intellectual and developmental disabilities issues.

Terri LeGrand understands these complex issues. Terri will support making emergency mental health services available to all individuals and families in crisis. Terri will also support funding for training law enforcement officers in de-escalation methods.

Dr. Bob Schwartz

Winston-Salem