WUSED - Edward Colvin - WEDNESDAY

I will believe the president and stop being afraid of COVID-19 just as soon as I have the same access to a helicopter, world-class doctors, experimental drug regimen and round-the-clock care that he has.

Look, I’m sorry, but for this guy to see Herman Cain die, then get sick with the same disease, which has also killed over 200,000 Americans, then tell us that we should take the same stupid risks he takes, says that he must think we’re all fools.