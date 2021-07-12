WUSED - Ellen Summer - WEDNESDAY

Yes, optimism

The writer of the July 11 letter “Optimism” could hardly be more wrong.

There’s some inflation, but it’s not “runaway inflation.” There’s no lack of border security, there are just more refugees thinking they might have a chance to reach safety now that President Biden’s heartless predecessor has been rejected by the American people.

And despite the letter writer’s bleak outlook, there is more optimism today than when Trump was in office doing his best to divide the American people. According to a new Gallup poll, 59.2% of Americans say they’re thriving. Additionally, 73% of Americans said they experienced enjoyment for a lot of the previous day.

For myself, it’s such a relief to go to bed and not worry that our president might be triggered by a tweet and start a war at 3 a.m.

Trump used to talk about his desire to change the Constitution and be declared “president for life.” Maybe we can do that with Biden.

Ellen Summer

Winston-Salem