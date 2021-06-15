WUSED - Emily DiMarco - WEDNESDAY

Support the research

We need Congress to support those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Currently, 180,000 people in North Carolina are living with the disease. By 2025, this number is expected to grow to 210,000 people. Legislation in Congress can help ease the impacts of dementia on those diagnosed and their caregivers.

My grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Within a few years he went from dancing around the living room with my grandmother to not remembering her name. He passed from the disease in 2012. As a child, I questioned why the doctors could not stop his rapid decline. This experience led me to study neuroscience in college and graduate school. I now work in neuroscientific research at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center. I see the impacts of dementia on a daily basis.

Rep. Kathy Manning understands the need to address dementia. She cosponsored HR 2517, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which asks Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Innovation to test a new model of dementia care management, making it easier for those diagnosed to access services and medical care. She also cosponsored HR 3085, the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act. This bill will ensure underrepresented populations receive access to clinical trials.