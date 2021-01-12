WUSED - Emily MacMillan - WEDNESDAY

A confusing picture

I am confused after considering two Jan. 7 Journal articles (“Governor extends statewide curfew for three weeks;” “County schools forge ahead with reopening plans”), one posted above the other.

Gov. Roy Cooper said "...in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way."

N.C. Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned, “There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position and this is the most worried I have been during the pandemic. Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

The second article details the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board’s decision to reopen schools on Jan. 11 to three more grades, and to the remaining grades by the end of January. Teachers will not have been vaccinated yet. This timing seems out of order, and imprudent on the part of the school board.