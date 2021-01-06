 Skip to main content
WUSED - Emily Wilson - FRIDAY

A great job

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is doing a great job providing the COVID vaccine. They are kind, professional and understanding. It is a first-class operation, a model for our country.

Show some patience and gratitude, people.

Emily Wilson

Winston-Salem

