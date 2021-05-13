WUSED - Evan Ballard - FRIDAY

How can it be that Liz Cheney stands alone (with the exception of Adam Kinzinger) among Republican representatives in denouncing the antidemocratic lie that the election was stolen from former President Trump? All the Republican representatives know that the Big Lie is, in fact, a lie. They know that accepting the results of an election is a cornerstone of democracy. They are willing to embrace an antidemocratic lie in their calculation that it will ensure their individual political power. If enough of them rejected the lie, it would all be over. By endorsing the lie they put our democracy itself in jeopardy.