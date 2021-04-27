WUSED - Everette Hartzog - THURSDAY

State record is spotty

Cal Thomas' April 26 column, “Give power back to the people,” could be used as a starting point for some productive discussion. His solution is to give more power to the states. But the record of states giving more power to the people is spotty. This would more likely give more power to elected state officials to take power from the people by such tactics as gerrymandering, voter suppression and other voter dilution schemes.

The enacting of HR 1, the “For the People Act of 2021,” would be more likely to give power to the people than a lot of state actions, particularly in this redistricting year. Independent redistricting would be a great start toward reforming our election systems. HR 1 would address many other corrupt election practices.

So who gives more power to “We the People,” state or federal government? I wish I could say it is the state. Too often that has not been the case.

Everette Hartzog

Yadkinville