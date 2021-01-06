WUSED - Frank and Kay Lord - FRIDAY

Fine people

On Wednesday morning, we were fortunate to be able to get our first COVID-19 vaccination at the Forsyth County Health Department. It was very clear that a great deal of planning had gone into developing a system for managing the task of vaccinating thousands of people over the next weeks, if not months. We were moved through the process smoothly by a group of competent, polite members of the Department’s staff, EMS personnel and others.

Joshua Swift, the county health director, was there to evaluate the process that had been developed under his leadership. It is always impressive to see the person responsible working with staff to ensure the success of his or her efforts.

It is extraordinarily important for each of us to get vaccinated for COVID-19! If you choose to go to the health department to get vaccinated, you will be pleased with the experience.

Thank you to all the fine people that are helping the rest of us get protection from COVID-19.

Frank and Kay Lord

Winston-Salem