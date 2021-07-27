WUSED - Gary C. Parent - WEDNESDAY

The wrong direction

I agree with Dr. Anthony Fauci that the U.S. is moving in the “wrong direction” (“Fauci: US moving in ‘wrong direction,’” July 26), but not for the same reasons.

President Joe Biden appears senile to me. I keep reading that other people are controlling him behind the scenes.

Nobody ever thought that about President Trump. He was his own man.

Restaurants continue to close despite COVID vaccinations going up. I can’t go out for breakfast anymore. Nobody wants to work, they’d rather sit at home and collect a check.

That’s probably for the best. With inflation, my regular breakfast would probably cost a fortune.

And what’s going on at the Southern border? Does anybody even know? As of June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has arrested or turned back more than a million people trying to cross into the U.S. I think that’s a record.

None of this represents the direction in which a free country should be moving.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem