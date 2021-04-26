WUSED - Harvey Armour - TUESDAY

Abortion vs. adoption

The recent Journal article in which President Biden accused Turkey of genocide early in the 20th century (“President points to ‘genocide,’” April 25) seems to be a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Whereas Biden condemns Turkey for killing more than a million Armenians during that period of time, he supports the abortion of unborn babies in our country, which in recent years has declined, but still totals more than 600,000 every year. This, in my opinion, is infanticide (i.e., the murder of babies).

How a man who professes to be a Catholic – or any other Christian – can support indiscriminate abortion during a baby’s early life in the womb is beyond my comprehension. I understand that in some cases an abortion is absolutely necessary to protect the health or even the life of the mother. However, the apparent reason for most abortions is that raising that baby is “inconvenient” for one or both parents. Many of these babies could be adopted by loving parents, especially people who might not otherwise be able to have a child.