WUSED - Harvey Armour - TUESDAY

Our nation’s values

I recently read a publication that expresses several of my concerns about our nation’s values.

In the Nov.-Dec. 2020 issue of Zion’s Fire, Marvin J. Rosenthal declares. “Our nation is in chaos because of the depravity within our culture. Our value system has run amok.” He then asserts, “Morals once cherished – such as the institution of marriage, personal holiness, hard work, integrity in the home and in the workplace – are now regarded as exceptions rather than rules. Faith in the God of the Bible is ridiculed, and adherence to a moral set of rules is scorned. Our culture has sunk frighteningly low and has brought about the insanity that is destroying our nation.”

Subsequently, Rosenthal states, “Never has an American election made so clear how utterly divided our nation truly is. Though America has never been a ‘Christian nation,’ we were undeniably founded on Judeo-Christian ethics. ... Sadly, with each passing year, this moral foundation is being uprooted, and it is only a matter of time before it is irreparably severed.”