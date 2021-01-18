WUSED - Harvey Armour - WEDNESDAY

Unity for our nation

I believe that now is a very important time for the healing of the wounds that our nation has suffered from numerous internal conflicts, especially recently. No one who loves our nation benefits from such internal conflicts. Therefore, I want to encourage everyone reading this letter to commit to trying to do what is best for our nation as a whole, regardless of your political party affiliation.

It is also my belief that there is a middle ground on which we can all stand and be confident that we are doing our part to help unify our nation. Although we will always disagree politically with a number of other people, it is in the best interest of our nation to disagree amicably. We may think that what we believe is best for our nation, but those who believe differently than we do probably think likewise.

As a Christian, I believe that there are some matters about which God doesn’t want me to compromise, but otherwise I am willing to compromise. Unfortunately, some people are not willing to compromise on almost anything. This has resulted in massive chasms between different groups of people in our nation.