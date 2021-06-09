WUSED - Hayes McNeill - FRIDAY

Nice things

Why can’t North Carolina have nice things? Why can’t we have the free federal health care for the indigent? Why is our education system in decline, kindergarten through university? Why do we feel the need to throw up blockades to voting? Why is our General Assembly a swamp of one-party self-dealing? Where are the statesmen and stateswomen and the honest public servants?

It’s on us if we tolerate the status quo in Raleigh. We can have nice things, but it takes individual effort: we have to become active in the political process. We have to get involved in identifying and supporting honest, qualified candidates, and then keep a sharp eye on what they do.

If we remain vigilant and informed, we can change the pig-sty politics in the General Assembly. And then we can have nice things again. So it’s up to us, not to them.

Hayes McNeill

Winston-Salem