WUSED - Henry Tubb - THURSDAY

Only the 'woke'

Many American Christians have been concerned about fairness, equality, social justice, mercy and acceptance for decades. It’s only recently that these qualities have been identified as being “woke” by conservatives, including Moravian John Dyer (“A great divide,” Aug. 15).

The main problem with these accusations that being “woke” supports “Marxism” and “communism” is that these labels allow people to disregard truth. If you can put a negative label on it, then you can dismiss it with no real examination of its validity.

Was Jesus “woke”? The Gospels tell us that he cared about the poor; that he was concerned about people outside his own tribe; and the book of Acts portrays a Christian community that was much closer to what we’d call “socialism” than what we’d call “capitalism.”

Writing of the core tenets of Christianity as being “woke” tosses Jesus in the trash in favor of a conservative brand of political correctness that Jesus would not support. Dyer should reject the conservative political propaganda in which he obviously partakes and pay more attention to the people around him. He needn't become "liberal" instead, just caring. Caring for people shouldn’t be the domain of only the “woke.”

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

