WUSED - Herbert Osmon - THURSDAY

The Leandro Plan
I read Kris Nordstrom’s June 26 column, "The state is failing our students -- again.” I have no idea what failure Nordstrom was complaining about. He referenced the need to provide students with what he called “the sound basic education that they are owed…” In fact, he mentioned “what they are owed” five times. But search as I might, I could not find any explanation of “what they are owed” but not receiving. No details. He mentioned something called the “Leandro Plan,” but he never explained what that is. Perhaps we are supposed to know. He said that the plan can be implemented without any tax increases, which is incredible, since everything new eventually has to be paid for.
A Google check of the Leandro Plan indicates that many believe it will add hundreds of millions to the state budget.
He also claims that the state Senate has “decided to ignore their constitutional obligations to North Carolina’s students.” In fact, his article is a litany of criticisms of the Senate, which he obviously believes is intentionally thwarting his “noble” objective.
Bottom line, this column is not a rational discussion of the issue but rather a plea for public political support for “Leandro” with an emotional “save our children” argument. It would be foolish for the Senate to sign a blank check for any program without engaging in a rational public discussion of the pros and cons, such as the real costs, what would be required and who would administer it.