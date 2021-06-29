WUSED - Herbert Osmon - THURSDAY

I read Kris Nordstrom’s June 26 column, "The state is failing our students -- again.” I have no idea what failure Nordstrom was complaining about. He referenced the need to provide students with what he called “the sound basic education that they are owed…” In fact, he mentioned “what they are owed” five times. But search as I might, I could not find any explanation of “what they are owed” but not receiving. No details. He mentioned something called the “Leandro Plan,” but he never explained what that is. Perhaps we are supposed to know. He said that the plan can be implemented without any tax increases, which is incredible, since everything new eventually has to be paid for.