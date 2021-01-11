WUSED - Herbert Osmon - WEDNESDAY

Pelosi’s obsession

Donald Trump will be president for only another week or so. He will very soon be a footnote in history. So, it is puzzling that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is so hell-bent on impeaching him. An impeachment effort will occupy weeks of Congress’ time when they should be working with President-elect Joe Biden to move on from Trump and establish a new administration.

Pelosi’s hatred of Trump has been obvious for some time, but her latest behavior is, frankly, troubling. She has been urging Vice President Mike Pence to implement removal based on the 25th Amendment, and failing that she seems determined to force impeachment proceedings. It is almost as if since she failed in her first attempt to have him removed, her wounded pride is demanding that she hang his scalp on her belt before she runs out of time.

Frankly, these recent irrational actions of Pelosi are beginning to look more like some kind of disturbing behavior bordering on obsession, and it is discomforting to realize that a person with this mindset is the leader of the House of Representatives and third in line for the presidency.

Herbert Osmon

Winston-Salem