WUSED - Hil Cassell - WEDNESDAY

Welfare state

President Biden pushed through a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this year full of one-time payments, but also includes a permanent expansion of the welfare state, thereby making more Americans dependent on the federal government. It’s a great way to buy votes, but it will result in the erosion of societal capital.

The consequence of this type of dependency will add over 21 million people to government programs -- the largest increase since LBJ’s Great Society. Approximately 60% of all married couples with children (less than $130,000) and 80% of single parent households (less than $113,000) would receive federal entitlement benefits. In total, more than half of all working-age households would be on entitlement programs and not fully contributing to tax rolls or Social Security.

The Wall Street Journal has opined (“It’s the entitlements, stupid,” June 29), “entitlements that spend automatically based on eligibility are nearly impossible to repeal, or even reform, they represent a huge tax and spend wedge into the future.” Its conclusion was that they are explicitly designed to make the middle class dependent on government handouts.

As a result, the U.S. begins to look more like Western Europe every day, where 40% of GDP goes to the transfer of payments and not investment.